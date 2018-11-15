The Countdown Live Updates: Will The BJP Hold On To Chhattisgarh?

Watch the analysis of Chhattisgarh elections by Prannoy Roy and his team of experts on NDTV

Days after the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh that covered 18 assembly constituencies and saw a voter turnout of 76.28 per cent, Prannoy Roy along with his team of experts bring you an analysis of the election. On the show, Dr Roy speaks to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi who has emerged as a key figure in the state polls.



Three-time chief minister Raman Singh is seeking a fourth term in what is a close contest for the BJP. Mr Singh is BJP's longest serving chief minister, three years more than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister.



For Ajit Jogi, who was the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh after the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh, it is a chance to prove his stock without the Congress. He left the Congress party in 2016 after being side-lined by the party and weeks later formed his own Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) which is fighting the polls together with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.



The Chhattisgarh assembly election, seen as a three-way fight between the ruling BJP, the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi)-BSP alliance, and the Congress party, is taking place in amid threat of attacks in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-hit districts.



The second phase of polling in 72 seats, out of the 90-member Assembly, would be held on November 20 and counting of votes would take place on December 11.

Here are the highlights of Prannoy Roy's analysis Chhattisgarh election: