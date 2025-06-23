Video: Man Thrashed On Vande Bharat After Refusing Seat To BJP MLA

A passenger on the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat train was allegedly thrashed after he refused to switch his seat with a BJP MLA. The incident took place last Thursday when BJP's Rajeev Singh, a legislator from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, was travelling to his constituency with his wife and son.

Mr Singh reportedly got a seat in the back of the train compartment, while his family members were seated in the front, next to the man who allegedly refused to switch his seat.

The situation escalated when some men, allegedly linked to Mr Singh, boarded the train at Jhansi station and thrashed the man, who was travelling to Bhopal.

A video that has gone viral shows about half a dozen men raining punches on the passenger while he was in his seat. They were also seen using slippers to assault him.

The video also shows blood oozing from his nose and his clothes soaked in blood.

Railway Superintendent of Police (Jhansi) Vipul Kumar Srivastava has confirmed that the altercation occurred over changing seats.

Speaking to reporters, he said appropriate action will be taken based on CCTV footage.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jhansi said they have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) after they received a complaint from Mr Singh.

In his complaint, Mr Singh alleged that while travelling with his wife and son, a co-passenger behaved indecently, the news agency PTI reported. When objected, the man allegedly misbehaved with his family and later called others at Jhansi station, who also behaved in an abusive manner.