Supreme Court Allows Chartered Accountant In-Person Exams From Monday

The ICAI has been told to consider an 'opt-out'option for Covid-affected students. (Representational)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI can hold in-person exams from Monday (July 5), the Supreme Court said today. The regulatory body has also been told that students, who have been affected by Covid, should get an "opt-out" option.

The top court told the regulatory body to "nominate the authority that can certify a candidate has Covid related issues for opting out".

The ICAI said it will implement the suggestions, and the case will be taken up tomorrow again.

On Monday, the ICAI had told the court that it is against postponing or cancelling the exams.

With a drop in daily Covid cases, it's the right time to conduct the exams for those aspiring to be Charted Accountants, the ICAI said.

Drawing a comparison between the CBSE exams and the exams for CA aspirants, the regulatory body said that these "exams are professional and should not be compared with those conducted by the CBSE. These cannot be deferred or cancelled in the interest of aspiring Chartered Accountants." The CBSE exams for Class 12 were cancelled earlier this month as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect".



The top court on Monday was hearing petitions to increase the examination centres and extra attempt for students appearing in intermediate and final exams.

India has seen a drop in the daily surge in Covid cases in the last few weeks after a tough battle against the second wave that caught the world's attentions. Experts, however, have sounded caution about a third wave if protocol is not followed.