Chargesheet Against Me Possible Before Opposition Meet: Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav has been named in land for hotels and land for jobs scams (File)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday expressed apprehension that a chargesheet could be filed against him in cases investigated by central agencies, ahead of the opposition meet scheduled here next week.

The RJD leader was responding to queries from journalists about the arrest of a Tamil Nadu minister by the Enforcement Directorate, which has drawn sharp reaction from the JD(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is convening the meeting.

"I think we may see a spate of raids and arrests by these agencies in the run-up to the opposition meeting... Though we will emerge stronger in the process," Mr Yadav said.

"So far there has not been a chargesheet against me. But, now I will not be surprised if the agencies are made to come out with one soon," he said.

The 34-year-old has been named in land for hotels and land for jobs scams, both of which pertain to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister.

Mr Yadav has been accusing the ruling BJP at the Centre of misusing investigating agencies and, sarcastically, asking CBI and ED to open their offices at his residence.

"I am sure these agencies must have lost count of the number of times they have been made to conduct searches against me and my close aides," said Mr Yadav.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)