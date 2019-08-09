Charges Framed Against Expelled BJP MLA Accused In Unnao Rape Case

Kuldeep Sengar is accused of allegedly raping a minor in Unnao in 2017.

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for allegedly raping a minor in Unnao in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also framed charges against Sengar's accomplice Shashi Singh for allegedly kidnapping the minor girl, who is presently admitted in AIIMS, Delhi.

The court has framed charges under criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage, rape and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The CBI had on Thursday told the court that Sengar and his brother assaulted the father of the girl and framed him in an Arms Act case, in collusion with three state police officials and five others.

The agency had submitted that the MLA and his "accomplices" got lodged an FIR, accusing the rape survivor's father of possessing a country-made pistol and four live cartridges.

