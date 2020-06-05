Charge-Sheet Filed Against Gangster Ravi Pujari In 2 Cases: Police

Gangster Ravi Pujari was extradited to India and taken to Bengaluru on February 23. (File)

A charge-sheet has been filed against gangster Ravi Pujari who is now in the custody of Bengaluru police after being extradited from Senegal, the police said today.

The charge-sheet pertains to two cases - Shabnam Developers shootout case at Tilak Nagar in Bengaluru and money extortion from a builder in Whitefield in the city, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil told news agency PTI.

According to police, Ravi Pujari's henchmen had forcefully entered the office of Shabnam Developers at Tilaknagar and fatally shot the receptionist Shylaja and office assistant Ravi.

In that connection 11 people were then arrested.

Police said Ravi Pujari had allegedly supplied the weapons to the assailants.

In the Whitefield case, a builder was threatened to pay extortion money. The call details and other evidence have been gathered against Ravi Pujari, a police officer said.

"Pujari is involved in many cases. We are filing charge-sheets one by one. At present we have filed charge sheet in two cases," Mr Patil said.

Ravi Pujari, who was on the run for almost 15 years, was arrested in South Africa and later deported to Senegal.

Later he was extradited to India and brought to Bengaluru on February 23.



