Char Dham Yatra Resumes After 2-Day Weather Halt In Uttarakhand

The Char Dham Yatra, which was suspended for the past two days due to adverse weather conditions, resumed on Monday morning. Thousands of devotees, arriving in Uttarakhand from India and abroad, are set to begin their pilgrimage to the Char Dham.

The two-day suspension on pilgrimage was lifted by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, following an improvement in weather conditions and also in accordance with directions from Char Dham Yatra Control Organisation in Rishikesh. The pilgrims have been granted permission to proceed towards the Char Dham shrines.

However, the administration has emphasised the need to prioritise pilgrim safety as the rainy weather persists in the region. The departments concerned and Yatra nodal officers have also been instructed to stay vigilant.

The Yatra was suspended from September 26 to 27, over an adverse weather forecast, as several parts of Uttarakhand witnessed light to heavy rainfall, and the Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli witnessed snowfall on Saturday.

As the Char Dham Yatra was halted following red alert from the MeT Department, the Uttarkashi district administration had temporarily suspended pilgrimage to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham also, for two days. The pilgrims were stopped at designated transit spots, at Heena on the Gangotri route and Dobata on the Yamunotri route.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, speaking to newsmen today, said that the suspension order on the Yatra was lifted as the weather has improved and there are no warnings from the Meteorological Department.

All the district administrations have been asked to implement the guidelines in their respective areas and help facilitate the Yatra.

Anand Swaroop added that the District Magistrates concerned are authorised to take necessary decisions regarding conduct of the Yatra, based on local prevailing conditions in their respective districts.

"In the event of road blockages, heavy rainfall, or adverse weather conditions, District Magistrates may temporarily suspend the Yatra at their own level," he stated.

The safety of devotees undertaking the Char Dham Yatra remains a high priority for the Yatra organisers.

Garhwal Commissioner said that the administration is continuously monitoring the weather conditions and travel route.

Pilgrims have been asked to check weather updates and adhere to the guidelines issued by the local administration while undertaking their journey.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)