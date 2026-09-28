Weather Tomorrow: Rain To Ease In North India, Heavy Showers Expected In South, Northeast

The weather pattern across India is set to change on Tuesday, September 29, with rainfall activity easing across much of north India even as parts of the south and Northeast remain under the influence of active weather systems. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest forecast on Monday evening, has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of southern India and continued showers across the Northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Uttarakhand, which has witnessed rain and snowfall in the higher reaches in recent days, is expected to see a significant improvement. The IMD has no heavy rain warning for the state on Tuesday. In its forecast, IMD says light to moderate rain is likely to occur at few places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts. Himachal Pradesh may receive isolated rain, while the weather in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab is expected to remain largely dry. The southwest monsoon's withdrawal has reached Chandigarh, and the IMD expects dry conditions across Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab from September 29.

Uttar Pradesh is also likely to see a gradual easing of rainfall. The IMD has issued no warning for either east or west Uttar Pradesh for Tuesday. This comes after days of heavy rain that caused flooding and waterlogging across several districts.

In southern part of the country, the focus remains on Karnataka. South Interior Karnataka is expected to receive very heavy rainfall on September 29, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall activity may continue in the region through October 1.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to see heavy rainfall from September 29, with the activity expected to continue through October 1. Parts of Maharashtra, particularly Madhya Maharashtra, may experience thunderstorms and lightning, while Konkan and Goa could also see storm activity.

In the Northeast, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on September 29. The IMD has forecast further heavy rainfall activity across the region on September 30.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to see thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday. The IMD has been closely monitoring a depression over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast, which is expected to move towards the northeast Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh coast.