Chaos At Tirumala's Alipiri Complex As Weekend Crowds Surge

A tense situation unfolded at the Alipiri Bhudevi Complex today as a massive influx of pilgrims, driven by the weekend holiday rush, led to a brief stampede-like situation in the queue lines.

The commotion began shortly after Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens were exhausted for the day. Upon hearing the announcement, hundreds of devotees rushed toward the counters for Divya Darshan tokens, hoping to secure their visit.

The sudden surge caused the queue management system to buckle, leading to a period of disorder as crowds pushed forward.

Alert personnel from the Andhra Pradesh police and TTD security intervened immediately. By implementing quick crowd-control measures and reorganising the lines, they were able to restore order within an hour. TTD officials confirmed that despite the brief chaos, no injuries were reported and pilgrim safety remained the priority.

While the situation was brought under control, the Bhudevi Complex remained heavily congested for several hours. Many devotees who had traveled long distances expressed disappointment as all available tokens were eventually distributed, leaving them unable to secure a timed slot for Darshan.

The TTD administration says they continue to monitor the crowds closely as the holiday weekend progresses.