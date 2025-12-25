Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Chaos At Tirumala's Alipiri Complex As Weekend Crowds Surge

The commotion began shortly after Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens were exhausted for the day.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Chaos At Tirumala's Alipiri Complex As Weekend Crowds Surge
Alert personnel from the Andhra Pradesh police and TTD security intervened immediately.
Hyderabad:

A tense situation unfolded at the Alipiri Bhudevi Complex today as a massive influx of pilgrims, driven by the weekend holiday rush, led to a brief stampede-like situation in the queue lines.

The commotion began shortly after Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens were exhausted for the day. Upon hearing the announcement, hundreds of devotees rushed toward the counters for Divya Darshan tokens, hoping to secure their visit.

The sudden surge caused the queue management system to buckle, leading to a period of disorder as crowds pushed forward.

Alert personnel from the Andhra Pradesh police and TTD security intervened immediately. By implementing quick crowd-control measures and reorganising the lines, they were able to restore order within an hour. TTD officials confirmed that despite the brief chaos, no injuries were reported and pilgrim safety remained the priority.

While the situation was brought under control, the Bhudevi Complex remained heavily congested for several hours. Many devotees who had traveled long distances expressed disappointment as all available tokens were eventually distributed, leaving them unable to secure a timed slot for Darshan.

The TTD administration says they continue to monitor the crowds closely as the holiday weekend progresses.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com