Change In Bengal Inevitable, People Fed Up With Corruption: Harsh Vardhan

People are unhappy with appeasement in Bengal, alleged Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today said that the change in government in West Bengal is "inevitable" and the BJP's Rath Yatra in the state may strengthen the process.

Without naming anyone, the minister said that the people of the state are fed up with "nephew-brotherhood" and the rise in corruption and appeasement.

"The feedback that I have been receiving from different sources for the last one year indicates that change in West Bengal is inevitable.

"The Rath Yatra may strengthen the process. People are unhappy and fed up with the rise in corruption, appeasement as well as nephew-brotherhood in the state," Mr Vardhan told reporters.

The BJP has been targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, accusing him of being involved in several scams.

"Now, there is nothing but corruption, appeasement and nephew-brotherhood in the state. This is what common people without any links to the BJP are saying," he added.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are due in April-May this year.

