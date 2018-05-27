Oomen Chandy Replaces Digvijaya Singh As Congress Andhra Pradesh Chief

All India | | Updated: May 27, 2018 15:25 IST
Oomen Chandy is former Kerala minister.

New Delhi:  Congress President Rahul Gandhi today appointed former Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy as AICC General Secretary, in-charge of Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect, replacing Digvijaya Singh.

Mr Gogoi is son of fomer Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Shri Digvijaya Singh, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC General Secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, statement from party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

He also said that the party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Dr C P Joshi, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The changes will be enforced with immediate effect, the party said.

