Chandrayaan-3 Wins Top US Space Honour Years After Historic Moon Landing

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission has received the prestigious 2026 Goddard Astronautics Award from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). The honour was presented at the AIAA ASCEND 2026 conference in Washington, DC, on May 21. The award recognises Chandrayaan-3's historic achievement on August 23, 2023, when it became the first spacecraft to successfully land near the Moon's south pole. This region, never before explored at the surface level, holds immense scientific and strategic significance for future lunar missions.

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, accepted the award on behalf of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). During the ceremony, the ambassador highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Space Vision 2047, which outlines India's ambitious plans for deep space exploration and human spaceflight programmes.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has provided crucial data to support future human missions to the Moon. Most importantly, it confirmed the presence of vital chemical elements in the lunar south polar soil, suggesting that local resources could potentially sustain manufacturing operations on the lunar surface in the future.

Ambassador Kwatra stressed the importance of strengthened collaboration between Indian and American governments, industries, and research institutions. He underscored how space exploration represents a deepening partnership between the two nations.

The Goddard Astronautics Award is the highest honour bestowed by AIAA for notable achievements in astronautics. The award was established to commemorate Robert H. Goddard, a pioneering rocket scientist and engineer whose early liquid rocket engine experiments laid the foundation for modern astronautics. The award received its current form in 1975 when AIAA broadened its selection criteria beyond propulsion engineering.

This recognition demonstrates India's growing capabilities in space exploration and reinforces its position as a significant player in global space initiatives.



(With inputs from Agencies)