Chandrayaan-3 Camera Designer Anuj Nandi's Family Euphoric After Launch

The family of ISRO scientist Anuj Nandi, who designed the camera on Chandrayaan-3, are celebrating the launch of the spacecraft and Mr Nandi's success with their neighbours in Islampur, a small town in West Bengal.

Mr Nandi's 70-year-old mother who watched the launch is now praying for the equipment designed by her son to work flawlessly on landing.

His cousin's wife, Rinku Nandi, offered puja at the local temple on Friday.

"We watched the event on television. We are happy and feel proud that someone from our family is on the team of Chandrayan-3," Ms Nandi told news agency PTI over the phone on Saturday.

Mr Nandi's younger cousin, Animesh Nandi, said although he does not know much about the subject or the mission, he could only understand that his cousin has achieved "something very big".

His 15-year-old son Aritra was also glued to the television set when the spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2:35 pm on Friday.

"He (Anuj Nandi) was here last month. I did not call him yesterday as it was a very important and busy day for him. I will call him later," Animesh Nandi said.

Anuj Nandi, a resident of Islampur's Ashrampara, went to the Ambagan Primary School and the Islampur High School, Animesh Nandi said. He completed his graduation from a college in the district headquarters - Raiganj, and got his Masters degree in Physics from the Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

Animesh Nandi, who runs a medical store in Islampur, said his cousin was earlier posted in Kolkata before being transferred to Bangalore a few years ago.

"I am very happy that a boy from a small place like Islampur has made it to the ISRO and contributed to the Chandrayan-3 project. I am elated. This is a rare kind of happiness. I do not feel this way often," said Bani Prasad Nag, a retired teacher at the Islampur High School.

Ms Nag, who superannuated in 2006, said she does not remember Anuj Nandi but was sure that she was in service when the ISRO scientist was a student at the school.