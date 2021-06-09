7 Daughters, 2 Sons Hold Last Rites Of Maharashtra Man Amid Social Boycott

Prakash Ongle's last rites were carried out by his nine children. (Representational)

Seven daughters and two sons of a man carried out his last rites in Chandrapur city in Maharashtra, as he was facing a social boycott for several years from his community members for marrying out of caste, police said on Tuesday.

Prakash Ongle (55) had been boycotted by the panchayat of their community for the last 25 years for marrying a woman of another caste, said SR Nandedkar, Chandrapur Circle Sub Divisional Police Officer.

"He died on Sunday evening, and when his seven daughters and sons could not get anyone from their community to help with the last rites, they carried his corpse on their shoulders and completed the funerary rituals," the official said.

After one of Mr Ongle's two sons filed a complaint with police on the issue of social boycott, a case was filed against the community panchayat, an official said.

Meanwhile, the family got support from Chandrapur MLA Kishor Jorgewar, who visited their house and offered financial support for studies.