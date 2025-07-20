Spotlight On Manikrao Kokate: Crop Insurance Chaos To Rummy Video

Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate finds himself at the centre of a controversy as a video surfaced that shows him apparently playing rummy on his phone while seated in the state assembly. The clip, posted by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, is being widely circulated and has sparked outrage.

Mr Kokate has denied the allegation, claiming he was only skipping a YouTube advertisement.

But the explanation has found few takers, given his political track record and reputation.

A History of Blunders and Controversies

The senior leader from Nashik's Sinnar, who took charge of the Agriculture Ministry in December, has faced consistent criticism from the Opposition over his remarks and handling of the department.

One such flashpoint was Mr Kokate's comment during a public event in Amravati.

The event included discussion on the now-defunct Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme.

Launched under then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the scheme aimed to ease farmers' burden by asking them to pay just Re 1 as premium, with the state bearing the rest of the cost.

The scheme drew massive participation, but there were thousands of fake applicants as well.

Government records show over 5.82 lakh bogus claims were registered in 2024-25 alone. The scheme was eventually scrapped, but Mr Kokate's remark stirred further debate.

"Even a beggar doesn't take Re 1 as alms, but here we are giving crop insurance for Re 1. Even then there are people who misuse it. People from other states are applying too," he said at the event.

The Unkept Promise of Loan Waivers

The BJP, in its election manifesto titled Sankalp Patra -- released in Mumbai in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah -- had promised loan waivers for distressed farmers. The move was widely seen as a key factor behind the BJP-led alliance's electoral success.

However, the promise was conspicuously missing from the first budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"Did I give the assurance of loan waiver ahead of the elections?" Ajit Pawar asked when questioned about the matter.

The statement triggered widespread criticism and revealed deep cracks in the Mahayuti alliance.

Making matters worse, Mr Kokate made a controversial remark while addressing rain-hit farmers in his constituency.

"You take loans and then wait for waivers. What about those who repay loans? What do you do with the waiver money? You spend it on lavish weddings and engagements of your children," he said.

A Pattern Among Ministers

Mr Kokate is not the only minister in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet facing criticism. Several of his colleagues in the new cabinet have faced public outrage and opposition heat in the eight months since the government took charge.

Senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde was forced to resign following uproar over the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, in which one of Munde's close aides was allegedly involved.

Sanjay Shirsath, a Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) minister, is under scrutiny in connection with the VITS Hotel corruption case. Earlier this month, a video allegedly showing him with a bag full of cash went viral after being released by Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut.

Allegations have also surfaced against Yogesh Kadam, another Mahayuti minister, involving alleged links with a dance bar and illegal mining in Mumbai and Ratnagiri respectively.

