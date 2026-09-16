Chandrababu Naidu To Attend Seva Sankalp Event On PM Modi's 76th Birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu will travel to Varanasi on September 17 to join the celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, bringing a key NDA ally to the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency on a day of national political significance.

Chandrababu Naidu also 76, is scheduled to leave for Varanasi by a special flight at 10.05 am. According to Andhra Pradesh government sources, he will participate in the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan programme at the Rudraksha International Convention Centre at around 1 pm, alongside senior leaders attending the celebrations. He is also scheduled to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple before returning to Vijayawada in the evening.

Chandrababu Naidu's presence in Kashi takes significance for the NDA, given his long political association with the BJP and his relationship with PM Modi. The visit highlights the political association between two leaders with decades of experience in public life. PM Modi has served as Gujarat Chief Minister from October 2001 to May 2014 and has been Prime Minister since May 2014. He is now serving his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. The BJP has described September 17 as the beginning of a month-long campaign marking 25 years of PM Modi's public service in elected office.

The TDP and BJP have worked together at the national level in the past, including during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. Chandrababu Naidu again joined hands with the BJP in the 2014 elections, when he and PM Modi campaigned as alliance partners. The TDP subsequently returned to the NDA in 2024, with Chandrababu Naidu becoming an important ally in the formation of the Modi-led government after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The renewed partnership also translated into an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, where the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party fought the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections together.

The September 17 programme has an added symbolic dimension because Varanasi is PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, while Vadnagar in Gujarat is his birthplace. The BJP has planned a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan from September 17 to October 17 to mark 25 years of PM Modi's public life.

The campaign includes service activities, welfare outreach, beneficiary programmes, youth-oriented events, cleanliness drives and other public initiatives.

In Kashi, the campaign is on September 17 with programmes including a Kashi-to-Vadnagar bike journey following a ceremonial jalabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Against this backdrop, Chandrababu Naidu's presence in Varanasi places the TDP chief alongside the BJP leadership at a high-profile celebration and offers a prominent public display of coordination among the NDA's key partners.

For the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu, the Prime Minister's birthday programme highlights the renewed political partnership between the two parties and their continuing association within the NDA sends a clear message to the state where BJP Janasena, and TDP are all in power assembly elections parliamentary and assembly elections which will be held together in 2029.