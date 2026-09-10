Chandrababu Naidu Rejects CBI Probe Demand Over Teacher Recruitment

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu rejected the Opposition's demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC 2025 teacher recruitment drive, asserting that government officials had provided clear answers to every allegation.

Speaking at a programme in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Naidu said the government had worked to provide jobs to 14,000 teachers despite facing 355 court cases.

"Fighting all of that, we provided jobs within a year, called everyone together, and held a big meeting. I and Pawan Kalyan garu blessed you and your families to live peacefully that day," he said, referring to the appointment programme attended by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Naidu alleged that attempts were being made, a year after the recruitment drive, to create conflict within the families of selected teachers and humiliate them by suggesting that irregularities had occurred.

He said officials had repeatedly responded to the allegations and explained each issue. "On this, officers gave very clear answers to every allegation. If they were asked 10 times, they answered 10 times. I won't accept all this. CBI? What is this propaganda?" he asked.

Naidu said the matter had already reached the courts, where, he claimed, no facts or sufficient evidence had been found to support the allegations.

He questioned how a CBI probe could be justified in the absence of evidence.

He also questioned the refusal to accept court observations or participate in the Assembly.

"You say you won't accept the court or come to the Assembly, and that whatever you say is the ultimate truth. If you continue such propaganda, what should be done? I am asking," he said.

He reiterated that the recruitment process had been completed within a year despite legal hurdles and that the selected teachers had received their appointment orders.

Naidu maintained that the government had followed the legal process, addressed the allegations, and completed the recruitment drive, while questioning the continued demand for a CBI probe.