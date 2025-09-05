New Helicopter For Chandrababu Naidu To Enhance Security, Cut Travel Time

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has started using a new, high-tech helicopter, the Airbus H-160, for his official tours. The state-of-the-art aircraft has been introduced to enhance the Chief Minister's security and significantly reduce travel time. The new helicopter replaces the outdated Bell model, which was no longer suitable for long-distance travel.

The previous helicopter was a rented one, and so is the new chopper.

The previous travel protocol involved a multi-stage process: the Chief Minister would take a helicopter from his residence in Undavalli to the Gannavaram airport, and then board a special aircraft to a district airport, and finally travel by road to his event destinations.

The new Airbus H-160 eliminates these time-consuming transfers, allowing direct flights from the Chief Minister's residence to various districts, thereby making his tours more efficient.

The decision to acquire the new helicopter was based on its advanced safety features and modern technological capabilities. Officials noted that the Airbus H-160 is designed to operate safely even in adverse weather conditions.

The helicopter can accommodate up to six passengers in addition to the pilots. This upgrade is seen as a crucial step by the state government to ensure the Chief Minister's tours are both safer and more streamlined.