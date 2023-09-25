Andhra CID Seeks Further Custody Of Chandrababu Naidu In Rs 371 Corruption Case

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds from Skill Development Corporation

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) filed a fresh petition in a court in Vijayawada on Monday seeking further five-day custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the case relating to the Skill Development Corporation scam.

Special Public Prosecutor, representing the CID police, Y N Vivekananda told news agency PTI that the second custody petition has been filed as Mr Naidu "did not" allegedly cooperate during the two-day interrogation in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

"Today, initially the court took up the hearing of Naidu's bail application. At that stage the CID filed a petition seeking his custody for the second time," said Mr Vivekananda, adding that the petition is yet to be numbered.

Two more CID prisoner transit (PT) petitions in the AP FiberNet and Amaravati Inner Ring Road cases are also expected to come up for hearing in the court later today.

The former chief minister was represented by Senior lawyer Pramod Dubey.

After the two-day police custody of Mr Naidu ended on Sunday evening, the court extended his judicial remand till October 5.

On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief's FIR quash petition, prompting Mr Naidu to approach the Supreme Court.

Mr Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)