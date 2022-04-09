Chaitra Navratri 2022: All You Need To Know About Day 9 Of The Festival

Chaitra Navratri 2022: On the ninth day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidhatri is worshipped.

The Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri holds immense significance for followers of Goddess Durga. During this festival, people worship nine different forms of Maa Durga. On the ninth day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidhatri is worshipped. Maa Siddhidhatri is the ninth form of Goddess Durga. On this day, prayers are offered to this form of Durga. The goddess is depicted having four hands holding a discus, conch shell, trident and mace. The goddess sits on a fully bloomed lotus or a lion. The day is also observed as Ram Navami. The day marks the birth of Lord Ram on Earth.

Date

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, also known as Ram Navami, is being observed on April 10 this year.

Significance

Followers of Goddess Durga pray to Maa Siddhidhatri in order to get their wishes fulfilled. This form of Durga is known to bestow healing upon one and all. Siddhi refers to superhuman powers that are achieved through meditative processes. Dhatri means the giver or rewarder. Therefore, Siddhidhatri means the giver of powers.

The form of Durga is often linked to the Ardhanareshwar Swaroop, which is half Shiva and half Parvati. It is believed that one side of Mahadev is the goddess Siddhidhatri. According to Vedic scriptures, Lord Shiva achieved his powers by praying to Maa Siddhidhatri.

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri also marks the birth of Lord Ram. It is believed that Rama was born at noon on the bright ninth day of Chaitra. Ram is one of the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Puja Vidhi

The puja vidhi for Ram Navami includes 16 steps that are part of the Shodashopachara puja vidhi. These include meditations on Lord Ram, chants, flower offerings and offerings of food and water to the deity.