Chaitra Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Significance And Puja Vidhi

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Navratri, meaning "nine nights", is a vibrant festival celebrated with fervour and devotion across India and among Hindu community worldwide. Chaitra Navratri, specifically observed in the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra (March-April), holds significant cultural and spiritual importance. Lasting for nine days, this festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms, representing the triumph of good over evil. The festival will begin on March 30, 2025 (Sunday) and continue till April 7(Monday). Chaitra Navratri also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many parts of India, especially in North India.

Key Dates for Chaitra Navratri 2025

Chaitra Navratri in 2025 will commence on March 30 and conclude on April 7. Each day is dedicated to a specific form of Goddess Durga, with devotees observing special prayers and rituals. Here are the important dates:

March 30, 2025 - Pratipada (Ghatasthapana & Shailputri Puja)

March 31, 2025 - Dwitiya (Brahmacharini Puja)

April 1, 2025 - Tritiya (Chandraghanta Puja)

April 2, 2025 - Chaturthi (Kushmanda Puja)

April 3, 2025 - Panchami (Skandamata Puja)

April 4, 2025 - Shashti (Katyayani Puja)

April 5, 2025 - Saptami (Kalaratri Puja)

April 6, 2025 - Ashtami (Mahagauri Puja & Kanya Pujan)

April 7, 2025 - Navami (Siddhidatri Puja & Ram Navami)

Significance of Chaitra Navratri 2025

Chaitra Navratri is considered an auspicious time for spiritual renewal, cleansing and seeking the blessings of the divine. It symbolises the victory of light over darkness, righteousness over wickedness and knowledge over ignorance.

Each day of Navratri is also associated with a specific colour, with devotees wearing attire corresponding to the day's colour as a form of reverence and devotion. The colours vary from region to region but commonly include red, yellow, green, grey, orange, blue, white, pink and purple.

Rituals to follow on Chaitra Navratri 2025

Devotees observe a range of rituals during Chaitra Navratri, including fasting, prayer, meditation and attending elaborate ceremonies at temples dedicated to Goddess Durga. Each day is associated with the worship of a different form of the Goddess, known as Navadurga, symbolising various virtues and aspects of feminine energy.

The forms include Ma Shailputri, Ma Brahmacharini, Ma Chandraghanta, Ma Kushmanda, Ma Skandamata, Ma Katyayani, Ma Kaalratri, Ma Mahagauri and Ma Siddhidatri.