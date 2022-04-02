Chaitra Navratri 2022: Goddess Name, Colour, Puja Timings And Vidhi

On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini.

It is the second day of Chaitra Navratri 2022. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini. Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and perform the Day 2 rituals. After the puja, they chant mantras and offer bhog.

Puja Vidhi

Apart from keeping an eye on the akhand jyot diya, devotees chant the mantra for the day and read Maa Brahmacharinistuti. They also offer flowers, sandalwood, vermilion, fruits and sweets to the deity.

Maa Brahmacharini mantra:

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah

Maa Brahmacharini stuti:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Puja Timings For Day 2

Sunrise: 5:39 am

Sunset : 6:07 pm

Moonrise: 6:53 am

Moonset : 8:07 pm

Dwitiya Tithi: Starts at 11:58 am (April 2) and ends at 12:38 pm (April 3).

Colour:

Orange is the colour of the day. This year, the festival of nine nights started on April 2. The festivities will end with Rama Navami, on April 10.