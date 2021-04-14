Navratri 2021 Day 2: Know About Maa Brahmacharini Worshipped Today

Navratri 2021: The second day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Today is the second day of Chaitra Navratri. The day, dedicated to Mata Brahmacharini, is known as Dwitiya. Brahmacharini is the second avatar of Goddess Durga. According to legends, Mata Brahmacharini is the daughter of the Himalayas. She was named Brahmacharini by Lord Brahma. Devotees believe that offering prayers to Brahmacharini gives peace and happiness. Brahmacharini is always bare foot and carries a Jap Mala or prayer beeds in the right hand and a Kamandal or pitcher in the left.

Puja Mantra, Prarthana and Aarti For Maa Brahmacharini

Mantra: Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah

Prarthna: Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

(Source Drikpanchang)

The nine avatars of Durga worshippped during Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. According of scriptures, Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Rama Navami.



Here's wishing everyone Happy Navratri 2021!