Chaitra Navratri 2021: Here's How It Looked On Day 1 Amid Covid. See Pics

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Images: First day of Chaitra Navratri at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi

Today is the first day of Chaitra Navratri. This the second Chaitra Navratri in a row amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Chaitra Navratri is one of the most popular festivals in the country and also a time when several states welcome the new year or Hindu Nav Varsh. While Maharashtra celebrates Gudi Padwa, Karnatala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana celebrate Ugadi, Punjab celebrates Baisakhi, Kerala marks Vishu and it's Poila Boisakh in West Bengal and Rongali Bihu in Assam. Tradionally, for each and every festival it's all about celebrating together. During the nine days of Chaitra Navratrialso people observe the rituals together and do puja in the community. Visiting the local temple is also a must especially on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. This year there are a number of strict guidelines in place as the infections are climbing rapidly. How was the first day of Chaitra Navratri this year? Were the Covid protocols followed? Here's a look at images from across the country.

In pics: First day of Chaitra Navratri 2021 amid the Covid pandemic

Chaitra Navratri in Uttar Pradesh: Devotees worshiped on the first day of Navratri at the Durga Temple in Varanasi. "Worshiping Maa Durga for nine days in Navratri fulfills all wishes.There is a lot of crowd and people have been asked to follow Covid guidelines,'' the priest was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Chaitra Navratri Image: Devotees at Durga Temple in Varanasi

Chaitra Navratri in Delhi: The morning aarti was performed at Jhandewalan Temple by the priests and their family members on the first day of Navratri. The temple has been closed for people in view of rising cases of Covid in the city. At the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi, e-passes have been made mandatory for devotees on the first day of Navratri. "Devotees will be given a particular day and time to visit the temple. Online link is available on the temple website," the head priest told news agency ANI.

Chaitra Navratri Image: People visited the Kalkaji Temple in Delhi on the first day of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri in Punjab: Scores of devotees visited the Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of Baisakhi today.

Chaitra Navratri Image: Devotees visit Sri Harmandir Sahib or Golden Temple on Navratri

Chaitra Navratri in Jammu and Kashmir: Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra on the first day of Navratri. "We have to show negative RT-PCR test report for entering the temple. I pray that this infection is controlled soon," a devotee from Delhi said.

Chaitra Navratri Image: Preparations at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple on first day of Navratri

Have a safe and Happy Chaitra Navratri!