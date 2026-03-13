Centre's Regulation For Chemical Used To Make 'Meow Meow' Drug

The Centre has taken a significant step against widely used synthetic drug 'Meow-Meow', listing a specific chemical used in its making as a controlled substance.

2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone is the chemical that drug cartels use to manufacture the drug known as mephedrone, which has the street name 'Meow-Meow' or 'Drone.' The government will now maintain strict surveillance over the procurement, sale, production and usage of this chemical.

Given the rapidly rising demand for this drug, traffickers were setting up small, clandestine laboratories to produce it. According to officials, drug cartels frequently sought the assistance of chemistry students or experts. Utilising their chemical knowledge, they were able to synthesise Mephedrone through a relatively simple chemical process. This explains why the drug was being produced rapidly, even in small-scale laboratories, and why its distribution network was expanding at such a rapid pace.

Raids by police and narcotics agencies at numerous locations were conducted over several years. Investigations revealed that the proliferation of such laboratories was accelerating in states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana. To operate these laboratories, traffickers frequently utilised warehouses, farmhouses or rented residential properties to avoid arousing suspicion among local residents.

Last year alone, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued an alert to police forces across the country, urging them to identify such illicit drug laboratories. According to the agency, more than 18 illegal drug labs were busted across various states last year. In connection with these cases, large quantities of chemicals and finished drugs were also seized.

How To Identify Clandestine Drug Labs

The NCB has provided the police with specific indicators to help identify such clandestine laboratories. These include:

* Windows of the house or building remaining constantly shut or covered with dark film/tint.

* A strong chemical odor emanating from the vicinity.

* Unusually high electricity consumption.

* The presence of large quantities of chemicals or laboratory equipment inside the premises.

* The discovery of gloves, plastic containers, or lab apparatus in the trash.

* Frequent deliveries of unmarked packages or containers.

Recently, three individuals were arrested in Telangana while manufacturing mephedrone. The subsequent investigation revealed that they were procuring raw materials from a chemical trader in Hyderabad, who held a PhD in Organic Chemistry.

Similarly, last month in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, the police seized approximately 300 kilograms of chemicals that were being transported to a clandestine drug laboratory.

What Is 'Meow Meow'

'Meow-Meow' is a synthetic narcotic substance that typically appears in the form of a powder or crystals. It is consumed by snorting, swallowing or injecting. Its effects are similar to those of narcotics such as cocaine or amphetamines, inducing intense stimulation and a surge of energy in the user. According to medical professionals, this drug is extremely dangerous. It can cause a rapid heart rate, disrupt mental stability, and lead to severe health complications with prolonged use.

Police and narcotics agencies found that the demand for the drug is observed to be especially high in nightclubs, parties and certain college precincts.