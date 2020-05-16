Centre's Package For Agriculture Sector Like A 5-Year-Plan: Sharad Pawar

The Union government should have considered the losses caused by lockdown, Sharad Pawar said

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday that he was "disappointed" by the announcements made by the Centre for the agriculture sector which appeared more like a "five-year-plan".

The Union government should have considered the losses caused by lockdown, he said, adding that it was silent on restructuring of agricultural loans, moratorium on recovery and reduction in interest rates.

"Disappointed with the Atmanirbhar Agricultural Package announced today. The package should have been announced keeping in mind the losses incurred due to lockdown.

"No word on restructuring of agri loans, moratorium on Agri loans and reduction in interest rates for farmers," the NCP chief tweeted.

There was no clarity on financial help for the coming kharif season and no relief for horticulturists, said the former Union agriculture minister.

"This announcement appears like a Five Year Plan and not a relief package as publicised," the veteran leader added.

The government on Friday announced a Rs 1.63 lakh crore package for agriculture and allied sectors aimed at strengthening infrastructure, logistics and capacity building at farm gate.