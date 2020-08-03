Guidelines For Gyms To Reopen: 6-Feet Distance, Masks, Aarogya Setu App

Coronavirus: Gyms and yoga centres will reopen from August 5, following new guidelines

New guidelines have been released for yoga institutes and gyms across the country that are allowed to reopen from Wednesday as part of the centre's "Unlock 3" plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines seek to minimise physical contact between staff and visitors at yoga centres and gyms as COVID-19 is known to spread via respiratory droplets and surface contact.

Yoga institutes and gyms in containment zones, however, will remain shut. Only those outside containment zones are allowed to open. Spas, sauna, steam bath and swimming pools are other facilities that are still not allowed to be reopened.

Some of the key points in the new guidelines are:

Those above 65 years, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 have been asked not to use gyms in closed spaces. Face cover or mask is mandatory at all times on the premises. But during exercising, only a visor may be used as mask may make breathing difficult. It is recommended to use the COVID-19 tracker app Aarogya Setu. The yoga or gym floor should have space of four metres per person. Equipment should be kept six feet apart, and wherever possible, they should be moved outdoors. Create specific pathways for entering and exiting the building with proper direction markings on the walls. For air-conditioning and ventilation, the temperature setting should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius with intake of fresh air as much as possible.

The Health Ministry's guidelines say the gates to the buildings should have sanitizer dispensers and thermal screening devices. Only asymptomatic people including staff are allowed to enter.

If a person is suspected to be infected, the person should be kept in a room or area where they are isolated from others. The staff should immediately inform the nearest medical facility or call the state or district helpline, the Health Ministry said.