Centre Working To Realise Vision Of Dalit Icons, Says PM Modi

The party observed the birth anniversary of Phule, who is venerated -- especially by Dalits and backwards -- for his relentless struggle for social reforms, as 'Samta Diwas' (equality day) on Wednesday. It will launch the 'Gram Swaraj' campaign on Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.
The BJP's high-visibility campaigns, which are aimed at highlighting the Modi government's works for the poor, come against the backdrop of protests by Dalit groups across the country.
PM Modi, in an audio conference call, told the party's law-makers in state legislatures and parliament that his government had been striving to realise the dreams of Mahamta Gandhi, Ambedkar and Phule of empowering villages.
The 'Gram Swaraj' exercise, which will continue till May 5, will be aimed at fulfilling the dreams of these stalwarts, he said, asking the party's representatives to fan out in villages to ensure that people there get benefits of government schemes, an official statement said.
The prime minister spelled out several programmes during the period with April 18 being observed as 'Swachh Bharat' festival.
This is also a part of social justice as the mindset that those engaged in sanitation work have a low status has to be changed, he said.
April 20, 24 and 28 will be observed as 'Ujjwala Diwas', 'Panchayati Raj Diwas' and 'Gram Shakti Diwas' respectively to highlight various government schemes, he said.
He said he will interact with BJP leaders on April 22 through a video conference.
April 30, May 2 and May 5 will be dedicated to highlighting various schemes aimed at benefiting farmers and the poor.
He said the better the conditions of villages, the stronger will be India and the country will be more quickly on the path to development if living standards of the rural masses improve.