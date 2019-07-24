'Zero Scrutiny': Trinamool's Derek O'Brien Slams Centre For RTI Bill Push

Government used "brute majority" to bulldoze the "faulty RTI Bill": Derek O'Brien

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) this morning charged that the government was passing bills in Parliament without any "scrutiny" and said a united Opposition cannot be "steamrolled".

TMC lawmaker and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said that the government used its "brute majority" in Lok Sabha to bulldoze the "faulty RTI Bill".

"Three Bills listed for passing today in Rajya Sabha. All with ZERO scrutiny. And the govt expects us to be what ? Mute spectators! Constructive Opposition (in) Parliament," he tweeted.

He had earlier on Tuesday alleged that the government was trying to bulldoze the opposition.

"Will not be surprised if government lists RTI Bill for passing in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Be assured, we will do what it takes to preserve Parliamentary democracy. 14 Bills already passed with ZERO scrutiny by Parliament committees. Constructive Opposition can't be steamrolled," he said.

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 are listed for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha today.

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to give the government powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions of employment of information commissioners.

Lok Sabha on Monday had passed the Bill amending the Right To Information Act, amid objections by the Opposition which alleged that it was an attempt to undermine the law and make the transparency panel a "toothless tiger".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.