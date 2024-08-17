Centre To Set Up Committee For Safety Of Doctors Amid Nationwide Protests

Amid a nationwide strike by doctors in protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, the Union Health Ministry today assured them of all possible efforts to ensure their safety.

In an official statement, the Ministry said it will form a committee to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals, an announcement that came over a week after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata triggered widespread protests across the country.

The assurance came after the representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA), and Resident Doctors' Associations of Governmental Medical Colleges & Hospitals of Delhi met the officials of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in Delhi.

"The associations have put forth their demands regarding their concern over the safety and security of healthcare workers at the workplace. The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has heard the demands of the representatives and assured them of all possible efforts to ensure the security of healthcare professionals," the health ministry said in a statement.

"The representatives of all the associations were informed that the Government is well aware of the situation and is sensitive to their demands. It was observed that 26 states have already passed legislation for the protection of healthcare workers in their respective states," the ministry added.

Representatives of all stakeholders including the State Governments will be invited to share their suggestions with the Committee, it said.

The ministry also requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the "larger public interest" and in view of the rising cases of dengue and malaria.

5 Demands Of Doctors On Nationwide Strike

The IMA has put forth five demands: