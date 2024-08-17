Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Updates: Doctors Begin 24-Hour Nationwide Strike

Doctors across the country began their strike at 6 am

Doctors across the country have begun their 24-hour strike today in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency health services for 24 hours beginning at 6 am, over a week after the horrific incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

All essential services will be maintained and casualties will be manned, the IMA said in a statement. The routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted.

The withdrawal is across all sectors, wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service, the top body of doctors said.

Aug 17, 2024 09:06 (IST) Kolkata Rape, CV Ananda Bose, RG Kar Hospital: "Vandals, Scandals Marring Civic Life In Bengal": Governor On Kolkata Rape

In caustic comments directed at the Bengal government after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital and the vandalism in the campus, Governor CV Ananda Bose has said "vandals and scandals" are marring civic life in the state.

Mincing no words in a wide-ranging interview with NDTV yesterday, the West Bengal governor held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the situation in the state, claimed women medical students have told him that their families want them to leave the profession, and said it was disheartening that such incidents were taking place in a land where one of its most illustrious sons had spoken of the mind being without fear.

Aug 17, 2024 08:53 (IST) Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Sparks Widespread Protests

A 31-year old trainee doctor was raped and murdered last week inside a medical college in Kolkata where she worked, triggering nationwide protests among doctors.

Anger at the failure of tough laws to deter a rising tide of violence against women has fuelled widespread protests by doctors and women's groups across the country.

Aug 17, 2024 08:48 (IST) Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Strike Will Not Hit Essential Services

Aug 17, 2024 08:48 (IST) Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Strike Will Not Hit Essential Services

The withdrawal is across all sectors, wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service, the top body of doctors said in a statement.