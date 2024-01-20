Centre To Fence Myanmar Border, End Free Movement Into India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that India would fence the border along Myanmar in a bid to restrict free movement into India. The announcement comes amid a high number of Myanmar soldiers fleeing into India to escape ethnic clashes.

"India's border with Myanmar to be protected like border with Bangladesh," Amit Shah said at passing out parade of Assam Police commandos.

Nearly 600 Myanmar Army soldiers have crossed into India in the last three months. They took refuge in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district after their camps were captured by the Arakan Army (AA) militants - an ethnic armed group in the western Myanmar state of Rakhine - government sources said.

Installing a fence along the border, India will scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between the two countries. People living on border regions will soon require a visa to enter the other country.

The FMR was brought in the 1970s as people living along the India-Myanmar border have familial and ethnic ties.