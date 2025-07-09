Centre To Bring Parliament Motion To Sack Judge In Cash Scam Row: Sources

The government may introduce an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma during the monsoon session of Parliament, sources have said, adding that the government was assured of support by Opposition parties.

A motion in the Lok Sabha requires the signatures of at least 100 MPs. The process of getting MPs sign the resolution has begun, sources said. A committee of inquiry will be constituted after the proposal is received.

The Centre was in consultations with political parties to build consensus on initiating impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma, a senior judge facing allegations of corruption following the discovery of large quantities of unaccounted cash at his official residence in New Delhi.

The government has reached out to all major parties in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in a bid to secure the backing needed to move a formal motion seeking the judge's removal.

The cash recovery incident, which has not yet led to an FIR, has triggered sharp reactions in Parliament. Several MPs raised serious concerns about the lack of action against Justice Varma.

A fact-finding committee, formed internally by the Supreme Court, has reportedly recommended that Justice Varma's removal be considered seriously.

Justice Varma, who was on deputation to the Delhi High Court at the time of the incident, was subsequently transferred to the Allahabad High Court. He has denied all allegations and maintained that the cash recovered did not belong to him.