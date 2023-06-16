Centre Steps Up Assistance To Manipur Amid Rise In Violence In Past 48 Hours

Violence in Manipur has been continuing since May 3 (PTI)

The sudden rise in violence in Manipur in the past 48 hours have alarmed the security establishment in Delhi, people with direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV.

Latest reports reaching North Block indicate over 120 people have died and over 70,000 have been internally displaced in the past 43 days since violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki tribe began on May 3. Some 6,000 injured people have been treated, an officer said, asking for anonymity.

Intelligence officials are working to find the cause behind the heightened level of violence. The Home Ministry has sent the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Director General SL Thaosen to Manipur to assess the situation and coordinate the central forces on the ground, people familiar with the matter said.

The centre's urgency to check continuous violence in Manipur comes three days after nine people were killed in a village at Khamenlok, and a day after the house of Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in state capital Imphal was set on fire, sources said.

"Area domination and surveillance have been increased in many districts following this incident," an officer monitoring the Manipur situation told NDTV.

Some 30,000 central security force personnel are deployed in Manipur for law and order duties, in addition to the state police. They include eight battalions of central paramilitary forces, 80 columns of the army and 67 columns of the Assam Rifles.

The Army's Dimapur-based 3 Corps has enhanced area-domination operations.

The domination of fringe areas and higher reaches is underway by long-duration self-contained columns, the army said.

Sources said the central government is regularly sending additional forces whenever there is a demand from the state administration.

The CRPF Director General met Governor Anusuiya Uikey this evening and informed her of the current situation. He also held closed-door meetings with local commanders to ensure better coordination among security forces.

Top Home Ministry officials are closely monitoring the situation and giving regular directions so that normalcy returns as soon as possible.

On June 4, the centre set up a commission of inquiry headed by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba to probe the violence in Manipur. The Home Ministry said the commission will look into the causes and spread of the violence and riots that targeted members of different communities.

On June 10, the central government formed a peace committee headed by the Governor for talks between ethnic groups. However, the civil society groups of the Meiteis and Kukis have refused to be part of the peace talks.

The centre has approved Rs 101.75 crore relief package for displaced people, following a directive by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a march was organised by Kukis in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.