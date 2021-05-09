Centre Releases Rs 8,923 Crore For Rural Bodies In 25 States Amid Covid

It will augment resources for fighting the contagion, said the Ministry (Representational)

The centre on Sunday released Rs 8,923 crore for rural local bodies as the first instalment of the 'Untied Grants' for the year 2021-22.

The grants are meant for all the three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions - village, block and district.

It will augment resources to the three tiers of panchayats for fighting the contagion, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The grant was released to panchayats a month in advance for various prevention and mitigation measures needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things.

As per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the first tranche of the grants was to be released in June.

Additionally, certain conditions for the release of funds have also been waived taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances.