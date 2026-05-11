Centre Rejects Reports Of India-UAE Plan To Evacuate Indians From Fujairah

India's Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) official fact-checking handle has strongly debunked multiple false claims circulating on social media, calling them fabricated and misleading attempts to spread disinformation about India's foreign policy and Defence matters.

In a clear rebuttal, the MEA's official fact-check handle issued a "Fake News Alert" denying reports that India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were working on any evacuation arrangement through Fujairah port for Indian nationals abroad.

A widely circulated news report by The Times of India had claimed that both countries were planning an agreement to facilitate the evacuation of lakhs of Indian workers via the UAE port.

The fact-check post stated: "There is no basis in fact for such a story. There is no evacuation being planned. Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims." Officials clarified that no such discussions or agreements exist between India and the UAE regarding evacuation through Fujairah or any similar arrangement.

The post also shared a newspaper cutout which shows a headline: 'India, UAE working on pact to help in evacuation of Indians via Fujairah port.'

In a separate warning, the MEA also flagged a 'Deepfake Video Alert' after an AI-generated clip falsely showing MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal began circulating on social media.

The manipulated video falsely claimed that India had admitted to losing Rafale fighter jets and made other misleading allegations, including claims related to water flow to Pakistan.

The MEA categorically rejected the video as fake, stating that the spokesperson had never made such statements. The advisory said: "This is an AI-generated video intended to spread disinformation! Please stay alert against such fake videos and content on social media."

The Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit, PIB Fact Check, also confirmed that the video was digitally altered and part of a coordinated misinformation campaign. It further urged citizens not to believe or share manipulated content and to verify all information only through official government sources.

PIB Fact Check added that the original, unedited video of the MEA briefing is publicly available and can be accessed through official platforms, reinforcing that no such remarks were ever made.

Officials noted that several Pakistan-based propaganda accounts were behind the circulation of these misleading videos and fabricated headlines, aiming to distort facts and damage India's international image.

Authorities have once again appealed to citizens to remain vigilant, avoid sharing unverified content, and rely only on authenticated government communications for accurate information.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)