Centre Reconstitutes NITI Aayog Governing Council With PM Modi As Head

The Centre has reconstituted the governing council of the NITI Aayog with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairperson.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Secretariat, chief ministers of all states and those of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry are full time members of the council.

The Lieutenant Governors of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, and the administrators of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep will be special invitees of governing council.

