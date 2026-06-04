Centre Preps Delimitation Push, Eyes New Bill Before 2029 Elections

The Centre has begun building political consensus for a fresh push on delimitation, with the government exploring the possibility of bringing a new bill and completing the exercise before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, government sources told NDTV.

The move could pave the way for the first major redrawing of parliamentary constituencies in decades and reopen a debate that has long divided India's political landscape.

Sources said the government has started consultations with several regional parties and is engaging with stakeholders across the political spectrum before taking any legislative step. Among those consulted are the DMK and Trinamool Congress, with discussions also underway with other regional players.

The outreach comes at a crucial juncture. The current allocation of Lok Sabha seats is based on population figures frozen after the 1971 Census. While the Lok Sabha currently has 543 elected members, any delimitation exercise after the constitutional freeze ends is expected to alter the balance of representation among states.

The Centre is conscious of concerns raised by states that have successfully controlled population growth and is working towards a formula that can secure wider political acceptance, government sources said.

According to sources, the government's assessment is that a consensus-driven approach will be critical to avoid turning delimitation into a politically divisive issue, so discussions are focused on addressing concerns while preserving the principle of fair representation.

Sources said talks with regional parties have been positive so far. The government is understood to be keen on finalising a broad framework before moving ahead with the law.

Once consultations are completed and a wider agreement emerges, the Centre is expected to take the next step on the bill, sources said.

The renewed push is significant because delimitation is likely to become one of the most consequential political and constitutional exercises before the next general elections, with implications for parliamentary representation, federal balance and the future electoral map of the country.