Centre Plans 'Big Brother' Tool To Track Social Media, Email: 10 Facts

The government wants the tool to be able to make certain topics trend on social media.

New Delhi: Every Facebook, Twitter and email user in India could soon have a new follower: the government. In a massive step with deep ramifications, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited bids for what could possibly be one of the world's largest social media monitoring systems - a tool that will track tweets, posts and content shared from anywhere in India. Once live, the system could rival the capabilities of surveillance programmes like China's censorship platform or the American National Security Agency's infamous snooping tool called PRISM.