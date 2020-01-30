Centre Must Think Why Indian Matters Are In European Parliament: Kapil Sibal

We do not want our internal matters to be discussed in European Parliament: Kapil Sibal

The Central government should ponder over why India's internal matters are being discussed in the European Parliament, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Thursday, referring to the six resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) tabled by the Members of European Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Sibal congratulated the External Affairs Ministry over the postponement of the voting on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act resolution but at the same time said that they should "ponder why this happened in the first place."

"The government should think why these six resolutions were tabled in the European Union parliament. We do not want our internal matters to be discussed in the European Parliament or in the United States House (of Representatives)," he said.

In a diplomatic victory for India, the European Parliament on Wednesday decided to postpone voting on a five-page resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The resolution alleges that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not only "discriminatory" and "dangerously divisive" but also a "violation of India's international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights".

A Pakistan-origin Member of European Parliament (MEP) Shaffaq Mohammed is reportedly behind the draft resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Sources told ANI that Mohammed's efforts to get the resolution passed were "defeated".