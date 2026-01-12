Advertisement

EU Parliament Bans Iranian Diplomats, Representatives From Its Premises

"It cannot be business as usual. As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises," Metsola said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
EU Parliament Bans Iranian Diplomats, Representatives From Its Premises
The European Parliament has banned all Iranian diplomats.

The European Parliament has banned all Iranian diplomats and representatives from the assembly's premises over a deadly crackdown on protests in Iran, the body's president, Roberta Metsola, announced on Monday.

"It cannot be business as usual. As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises," Metsola said on X.

"This House will not aid in legitimising this regime that has sustained itself through torture, repression and murder," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
European Parliament, European Union (EU), Iran
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com