EU Parliament Bans Iranian Diplomats, Representatives From Its Premises

The European Parliament has banned all Iranian diplomats and representatives from the assembly's premises over a deadly crackdown on protests in Iran, the body's president, Roberta Metsola, announced on Monday.

"It cannot be business as usual. As the brave people of Iran continue to stand up for their rights and their liberty, today I have taken the decision to ban all diplomatic staff and any other representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran from all European Parliament premises," Metsola said on X.

"This House will not aid in legitimising this regime that has sustained itself through torture, repression and murder," she added.

