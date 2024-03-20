Centre Flags Age Limit After Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Have Baby Via IVF

Balkaur Singh claims the district administration has been harassing him.

The government has flagged the age limit for conceiving a child via the IVF method after late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's parents had a second son born last week. The singer's father, Balkaur Singh, claims the district administration has been harassing him for documents about the child.

The couple was blessed with a child last Saturday, nearly two years after their singer-son was shot dead. Charan Singh, 58, had conceived the child through the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique, a relative had said earlier this year.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Balkaur Singh requested the administration to let the treatment be over.

"The district is harassing me that I furnish documents about the child. I request the government and the Chief Minister, to let the treatment get over. I will show up whenever I am asked to appear. I assure you that I will show all legal documents," said Mr Singh.

The Union health ministry last week sought a report from the Punjab government regarding the IVF treatment of Charan Singh, mother of Sidhu Moose Wala, and pointed out that the age limit for IVF is 21-50 years.

"Under Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years," the letter said.

Announcing the birth of his second son, Balkaur Singh had also shared a photo with him on Instagram last week and said the family was healthy. His elder son, singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.