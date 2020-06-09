Centre Failed To Handle COVID-19, Couldn't Help People: Mayawati's Party

India recorded a single-day spike of 9,987 COVID-19 cases today (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party National spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday stated that the central government had failed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and also in providing relief to people during the lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, Sudhindra Bhadoria said: "I must say central government has failed and also state governments have failed especially in handling the issues faced by the poor and stranded migrants during COVID-19 outbreak."

"We saw the manner in which the stranded migrant have lost their lives while returning home. The women and children have suffered. The entire nation has suffered terribly during this COVID-19 pandemic," the BSP spokesperson added.

India recorded a single-day spike of 9,987 COVID-19 cases today, taking the tally to 2,66,598. The death count has reached 7,466 as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.