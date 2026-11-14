Centre Extends Ban On Zakir Naik's Islamic Foundation For 5 More Years

The Central Government on Friday has extended the ban on controversial preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for another five years. The Centre also declared the organisation an unlawful association with immediate effect.

In a gazette notification issued on November 13, the Ministry of Home Affairs invoked its powers under sub sections (1) and (3) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to continue the prohibition. The previous five year ban on the group was set to expire on November 14, 2026.

The government first outlawed the IRF in November 2016 and later extended the restriction in November 2021. Both earlier notifications were upheld by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal in May 2017 and March 2022.

In its latest order by the Home Ministry stated that the IRF and its members, particularly founder and president Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, have been encouraging and aiding followers to promote enmity, hatred, and ill will between different religious communities.

The ministry noted that Dr Naik's speeches and statements are objectionable and subversive. According to the notification, he has used international satellite television networks, the internet, print, and social media to deliver radical statements to millions of people worldwide, inspiring youths in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.

Officials warned that if the group's activities are not curbed immediately, the IRF would regroup its on run activists, disrupt the country's secular fabric, propagate anti national sentiments, and escalate secessionism by supporting militancy.

The fresh ban will remain active for five years from the date of its publication in the official Gazette, subject to any order passed by the Tribunal under Section 4 of the Act.