Centre, Congress Spar Over Covid Vaccination Targets

The booster dose proposal is "shrouded in confusion", P Chidambaram said (Representational)

The Congress and the Centre are at loggerheads over COVID-19 vaccination targets, with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleging confusion over the booster doses and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hitting back for "spreading disinformation".

Former Home Minister P Chidambaram lashed out at the government over the alleged sluggish pace of inoculation against the viral infection and claimed that the country will not achieve 100 percent first dose vaccination by December 31.

"Let's face the truth even if the Government is unwilling to do so. Not all 94 crore adults will receive the first dose of vaccination before December 31. We will not achieve 100 percent coverage. A very, very large number will not receive the second dose of vaccination," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.

Union Education Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said Congress leaders are "compulsive naysayers doing what they are best at - seeding panic, creating fear and spreading disinformation".

P Chidambaram also alleged that the booster dose proposal is "shrouded in confusion".

"Which is the booster dose vaccine for Covishield? Not another dose of Covishield, I hope. The chickens have come home to roost. We are paying the price for delayed orders, delayed payment, non-licensing of Pfizer & Moderna, and insufficient production and supply," he tweeted.

Hitting out at P Chidambaram, Mr Pradhan said, "The sadist attitude of Congress and its coterie on every progressive step India takes never fails to surprise!"

"First, they misled people over safety of our homemade vaccines, stoked vaccine hesitancy and created panic by doubting the collective capability of our country."

"And, now when India is yet again taking proactive steps to effectively manage the Omicron variant, flower-pot-farmers and compulsive naysayers are doing what they are best at -- seeding panic, creating fear and spreading disinformation," he tweeted.

Many developed countries are facing the brunt of Omicron despite depending upon the said vaccines, the minister noted.

"Also, Chidambaram ji, let me remind you it was the Congress government that sold vaccines for profit. Your intent to deceive will not derail India's fight against the pandemic," he wrote on Twitter.

India had launched the Covid vaccination drive on January 16 and set a target to achieve 100 per cent vaccination for the first dose by December 31.

As of this afternoon, the country has administered 142.31 crore doses of Covid vaccines, with nearly 84 crore beneficiaries receiving the first dose and over 58 crore receiving both.