Centre Condemns Posters Inciting Violence Against Diplomats In Canada

Days after posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats surfaced in Canada and a few other countries, India on Thursday said such activities are not at all acceptable.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that space must not be given to extremist and terrorist elements in the name of freedom of expression.

At a media briefing, he also asserted that the safety of Indian diplomats and the country's missions is of utmost importance for the government.

