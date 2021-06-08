Centre Asks States To Nominate More Officers For Central Deputation

Centre has asked state governments to nominate more officers for central deputation.

The Centre has asked state governments to nominate more officers for central deputation at the level of deputy secretary, director and joint secretary, citing their shortage, according to an official communique.

It also asked them not to nominate officers, who are on the verge of promotion, that often necessitates their early repatriation to their cadre to avail the benefit.

"It may be ensured that the names of only those officers are forwarded who are likely to remain available under the Central Staffing Scheme for full tenure," said the letter issued by the personnel ministry.

Officers of the level of deputy secretary/director and above are usually appointed in central government ministries/departments (i.e. on central deputation) under the Central Staffing Scheme (CSS).

"It is, therefore, requested that larger number of officers may kindly be recommended for appointment at DS/Director/JS level under the Central Staffing Scheme so that the central deputation reserve/ deputation reserves are duly utilised for this purpose," it said.

Referring to its communique issued December last year seeking officers for deputation to the posts under CSS and for the posts of Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) as well as in other organisations under central ministries/departments, the ministry said the number of nominations received so far has been "very minimal".

"The number of nominations received so far has been very minimal and as such the representation of officers from various cadres/services especially at DS/Director level is extremely low," said the letter dated June 4.

As you know, every cadre is allowed a deputation reserve to ensure that officers have the opportunity to work on deputation including that under the Central Staffing Scheme, which adds to their experience, it said.

"The utilization of this reserve is low and this underutilisation, particularly at Deputy Secretary/Director level, causes serious gaps in cadre management," said the letter also sent to secretaries of central government ministries/departments.

This aspect would also be kept in view by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) while considering cadre review proposals, to be received in future, it said.

The cadres that have not been forwarding adequate nominations for Central Staffing Scheme at various levels may have to settle for less number of additional Senior Duty Posts in future by way of corresponding reduction, the ministry asserted.

It is also requested to ensure that the officers who are at the verge of promotion to Senior Administrative Grade (SAG)/Higher Administrative Grade (HAG), as may be relevant, during the year are not nominated, often necessitating their early repatriation to avail of promotion in the cadre, the letter said.

