Gautam Adani Visits Pahela Kadam Vocational Training Centre

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday visited a Dhanbad school for differently-abled children and launched a cafe designed to provide them with hands-on vocational training. He was in Jharkhand for the centenary celebration of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) in Dhanbad.

Gautam Adani spent the day at the Narayani Charitable Trust and its Pehla Kadam School, where he commended the institution for its work in supporting and empowering children with special needs. He also pledged sustained support to upgrade and expand its facilities over the next three years.

During the visit, he inaugurated Nayi Udaan Cafe, a specially created space where students will learn cafe operations, food preparation, serving, and related skills to help them move toward financial independence. The initiative is aimed at building confidence among the students and preparing them for future employment opportunities.

A video from the event showed Gautam Adani interacting with staff and students, sitting at a table inside the cafe as visitors approached to greet him and click photos. School representatives informed him that they currently support around 250 children.

Speaking to the staff, Adani spoke about the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Gautam Adani said the need to ensure that differently-abled children receive support that aligns with their potential. The Nayi Udaan Cafe initiative would equip them with vocational skills but also help them gain equal recognition in society, he said.

Most students at Pehla Kadam School come from economically disadvantaged families. The school provides free special education, physiotherapy, speech therapy, vocational training, life-skills sessions, and healthcare services. Several students have also represented Jharkhand in national para sports competitions.

According to a release, the work of the Narayani Trust and Pehla Kadam School has been recognised at both state and national levels, with honours from the Governor of Jharkhand and the President of India.

The organisation said Adani's visit has further boosted the morale of the children.