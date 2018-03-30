Centre Announces 100% Centrally-Funded Development Projects In North East

Briefing the media after cabinet meet, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh called the decision "historic".
The government has allocated Rs 4,500 crore for the purpose.
The ongoing projects would be as per the older formula of 90:10 but the new projects will be completely funded by the centre, he said, adding that the ongoing projects will be completed by 2020.
He said the focus areas of the 100 per cent centrally-funded development schemes would be bamboo, regional tourism and higher education including medical education.
He also announced a road development scheme for the north east.
"We have also announced a Northeast Road Development Scheme for the 'orphan' roads. This is the first region-specific road development scheme. The orphan roads are the ones which lie between two states and were neglected. Now the centre has adopted these orphan roads," Mr Singh said.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal interest in bringing equitable development to the north east had started showing "transformational results".