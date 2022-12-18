Watch: North Eastern Band Performs Beautiful Rendition Of 'Vande Mataram' In Front Of PM Modi

The video has already garnered more than 12,000 views and over 2,000 likes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Meghalaya's Shillong to participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North East Council (NEC). And during the event, the PM enjoyed a beautiful rendition of 'Vande Mataram' performed by a band from the region.

PM Modi's verified YouTube account shared a video of the performance, which showed the members of the band named High Octave dressed in traditional attire and singing. In the clip, the Prime Minister was also seen sitting in the venue and enjoying the song.

"A beautiful rendition of 'Vande Mataram' by Octave Band in the Northeast," read the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Shared just hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 12,000 views and over 2,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While some praised the talented vocalists in the band, others wrote that their performance gave them goosebumps.

"These are the moments when we feel proud of our country," wrote one user. "Goosebumps guaranteed Man," said another. A third user commented, "Felt so emotional and good hearing this song, so beautifully sung totally fired me up." A fourth added, "Beautifully sung by this brilliant Band."

Meanwhile, during his visit to the northwestern state, PM Modi said that his government has given "red card" to all hurdles in northeast India, like underdevelopment, corruption, unrest and political favouritism. Addressing the audience in a football ground, the PM used the sport's references to get his message across.

He also stated that his government is focussing on the development of sports in the northeast, with the country's first national sports university and 90 major sports projects underway in the region. The Prime Minister even inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2,450 crore.